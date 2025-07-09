Landowners have 'full support' of Parish Council after travellers move into private land near Aldingbourne

Photo: contributed

Aldingbourne Parish Council has offered its ‘full support’ to landowners after travellers moved into private land in Aldingbourne earlier this week.

Responding to a request for comment, Cllr Sue Foott, Chair of Aldingbourne Parish Council, said: “We know how much concern unauthorised Traveller encampments cause our residents. The Parish Council itself unfortunately doesn’t have the power to take any action in cases like this, but the landowner and relevant authorities have our full support in any action they can take to resolve the problem”.

The travellers seem to have moved onto private land near Lidsey Road, in Aldingbourne, which limits the power of local authorities like Arun District Council and Aldingbourne Parish Council to act. Sussex Police are expected to lead the response, and have been contacted for comment.