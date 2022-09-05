Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a patrol discovered the ‘laughing gas’ cans and ‘excessive litter’ on Sunday morning, September 4, after an event at the showground.

Mid Sussex Police posted photos on Twitter, saying: “Please behave responsibly when attending events and respect the environment.”

On Saturday, September 3, police said laughing gas cannisters had also been found in Crawley Down.

Mid Sussex Police posted these photos on Twitter on Sunday, September 4, saying that empty nitrous oxide canisters, broken bottles and litter had been found at the South of England Showground

National World recently reported that laughing gas is the second most used drug in the UK for people aged between 16 and 24.

Nitrous oxide is often used by dentists or doctors to calm patients before a medical procedure and people inhale it through a mask.

But some people use it recreationally for a short rush of euphoria. It is referred to ‘laughing gas’ because it can make people feel light headed and start laughing.

Mid Sussex Police posted these photos on Twitter on Sunday, September 4, saying that empty nitrous oxide canisters, broken bottles and litter had been found at the South of England Showground

Side effects can include dizziness, lung and throat damage, low blood pressure, heart attacks, fainting, nerve damage and memory loss.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police carries out a significant amount of work with its partners in the community to educate on the dangers of nitrous oxide use, the consequences of being caught in supply and the wider implications of the practice.

“Nitrous oxide is a ‘psychoactive substance’ under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016.

“Producing, supplying, offering to supply and/or importing/exporting psychoactive substances for human consumption is illegal.

Mid Sussex Police posted these photos on Twitter on Saturday, September 3, saying that empty nitrous oxide canisters had been found in Crawley Down

“While nitrous oxide is available to purchase for legitimate use in, for example, medicine, baking or aerosols, it is the responsibility of retailers to ensure the substance is not being bought for its psychoactive effect.

"Retailers are obliged to consider whether the product being purchased is known to be misused, as well as the circumstances of the sale – for example the quantity and time of day.

“It is not illegal to possess psychoactive substances unless it is with intent to supply.

“However, not only is nitrous oxide dangerous to the user’s health, it is linked to anti-social behaviour – for example the prevalence of canisters being discarded in public place.”