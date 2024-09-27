Police said that officers attended a property in Upper North Street, Brighton in the early hours of September 15, following a report of men climbing into the windows of a property.

A police spokesperson added: “On arrival, no one was located within the premises, however large quantities of cannabis were found, as were cannabis plants.

“The cannabis and plants were seized by officers and enquiries are underway.

“During this time, we ask anyone with information, or who has CCTV of the area to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 164 of 15/09.”