Large cannabis grow discovered by police in East Sussex

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 15:03 BST
A large cannabis grow in East Sussex has been discovered by Sussex Police.

Police said that officers attended a property in Upper North Street, Brighton in the early hours of September 15, following a report of men climbing into the windows of a property.

A police spokesperson added: “On arrival, no one was located within the premises, however large quantities of cannabis were found, as were cannabis plants.

“The cannabis and plants were seized by officers and enquiries are underway.

“During this time, we ask anyone with information, or who has CCTV of the area to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 164 of 15/09.”

