Police have made two arrests and seized a large quantity of class A and B drugs at a yard in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

A statement from Sussex Police added: “Officers attended the site in Heath Place at about midday on Monday, 13 October over concerns of criminal activity there.

"Two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

"They have been bailed, pending further investigation.

"Officers are appealing for further witnesses and information about criminality at the site.

"Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 522 of 13/10.”