Large number of flowers stolen from Eastbourne property leads to police appeal

In a statement, the force said that it is appealing for information or assistance with identifying those involved following reports of a theft from a property along Hartington Place.
The police spokesperson added: “The theft occurred on Saturday 27th September 2025 around 0115am where a large number (80) of Hydrangea flowers where stolen.
“Information that may assist officers can be reported online, in person or by calling 101 and providing reference number 47250191730.”
