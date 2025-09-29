Large number of flowers stolen from Eastbourne property leads to police appeal

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:33 BST
Police have issued an appeal after a large number of flowers were stolen from a property in Eastbourne.

In a statement, the force said that it is appealing for information or assistance with identifying those involved following reports of a theft from a property along Hartington Place.

The police spokesperson added: “The theft occurred on Saturday 27th September 2025 around 0115am where a large number (80) of Hydrangea flowers where stolen.

“Information that may assist officers can be reported online, in person or by calling 101 and providing reference number 47250191730.”

