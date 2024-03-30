A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Newland Street, Worthing, around 1.15pm on Saturday (30 March) to a report of a suspected shoplifter threatening staff at a supermarket. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

“Officers attended the scene and stopped a vehicle nearby. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, possession of a controlled Class A drug, and eight counts of common assault of an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.”