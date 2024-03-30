Large police presence in Worthing: vans, cars and officers at scene after report of suspected shoplifter threatening people

Photos have been submitted to this newspaper showing a large police presence in Worthing this afternoon (Saturday, March 30).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 15:04 GMT

The images show police vans, cars and officers in Newland Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Newland Street, Worthing, around 1.15pm on Saturday (30 March) to a report of a suspected shoplifter threatening staff at a supermarket. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

“Officers attended the scene and stopped a vehicle nearby. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, possession of a controlled Class A drug, and eight counts of common assault of an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Photos show police vans, cars and officers in Newland Street, Worthing

