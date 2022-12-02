Mustard Restaurant in York Road posted on Facebook about the break-in on Sunday and said: "Stole a load of wine, worth a fair bit too."
Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a burglary at a business in York Road, Bognor Regis, understood to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 27).
"A significant quantity of alcohol is believed to have been stolen.
"Officers attended the scene to gather evidence and identify any lines of enquiry."
If you can help with any information contact the police on 101.