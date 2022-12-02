Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Large quantity of alcohol stolen from Bognor Regis restaurant

A large quantity of alcohol was stolen during a break-in at a Bognor Regis restaurant.

By Nikki Jeffery
7 hours ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 12:13pm

Mustard Restaurant in York Road posted on Facebook about the break-in on Sunday and said: "Stole a load of wine, worth a fair bit too."

Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a burglary at a business in York Road, Bognor Regis, understood to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 27).

Hide Ad

"A significant quantity of alcohol is believed to have been stolen.

Most Popular

Sussex Police
Hide Ad
Read More
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in November

"Officers attended the scene to gather evidence and identify any lines of enquiry."

Hide Ad

If you can help with any information contact the police on 101.