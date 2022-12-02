A large quantity of alcohol was stolen during a break-in at a Bognor Regis restaurant.

Mustard Restaurant in York Road posted on Facebook about the break-in on Sunday and said: "Stole a load of wine, worth a fair bit too."

Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a burglary at a business in York Road, Bognor Regis, understood to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 27).

"A significant quantity of alcohol is believed to have been stolen.

Sussex Police

"Officers attended the scene to gather evidence and identify any lines of enquiry."

