‘Large quantity of cannabis’ found at Haywards Heath property

Three men were arrested last night after a ‘large quantity of cannabis’ was found at a property in Haywards Heath.

Police executed a warrant at the property in Beaconsfield Road, Chelwood Gate at around 6pm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police executed a warrant at a property in Beaconsfield Road, Chelwood Gate, on Monday (August 20), and a large quantity of cannabis was found.

“Three men were arrested nearby. Officers searched the property and a fourth man was found and arrested.

“A 41-year-old man from Uxbridge was arrested on suspicion of production.

“The other three men, a 32-year-old from Guildford, a 39-year-old from Windsor and a 47-year-old of no fixed address, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of controlled class B drug (cannabis). They have all been released under investigation.”

