‘Large quantity of cannabis’ found at Haywards Heath property

Police outside Beaconsfield Road in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath
Police outside Beaconsfield Road in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath

Three men were arrested last night after a ‘large quantity of cannabis’ was found at a property in Haywards Heath.

Police executed a warrant at the property in Beaconsfield Road, Chelwood Gate at around 6pm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police executed a warrant at a property in Beaconsfield Road, Chelwood Gate, on Monday (August 20), and a large quantity of cannabis was found.

“Three men were arrested nearby. Officers searched the property and a fourth man was found and arrested.

“A 41-year-old man from Uxbridge was arrested on suspicion of production.

“The other three men, a 32-year-old from Guildford, a 39-year-old from Windsor and a 47-year-old of no fixed address, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of controlled class B drug (cannabis). They have all been released under investigation.”

