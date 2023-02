Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list includes:

Chichester:

Stane Street, Westhampnett – Between Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 February a green Honda jeep was stolen. Serial 0292 07/02.

Bognor Road, Chichester – Between Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 February a garage was burgled. A black Colnago carbon bike frame was stolen. Serial 0009 10/02.

Southbrook Road, East Ashling – On the afternoon of Friday 10 February a residence was burgled, and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0904 10/02.

William Penn Way, Chichester – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February an attempt was made to burgle a shed. Serial 0405 12/02.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Cakeham Way, West Wittering – In the early hours of Wednesday 8 February a fence panel was criminally damaged. Serial 0313 09/02.

Manor Road, Selsey – On the morning of Sunday 12 February a barrier was criminally damaged. Serial 1013 12/02.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Bexley Hill, Lodsworth – Between Saturday 28 January and Sunday 5 February a shed was burgled, and a Yamaha TTR 125 trials motorbike was stolen. Serial 0349 10/02.

Hesworth Common Lane, Fittleworth – On Thursday 2 February a quantity of fuel was stolen from a property. Serial 1087 07/02.

Upperton, Tillington – Between Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 February a barn was burgled. Power tools and building materials were stolen. Serial 1350 07/02.

Iping Road, Milland – Overnight between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 February a workshop was burgled. Power and battery tools were stolen. Serial 0239 08/02.

Church Lane, South Harting – Overnight between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 February a residence was burgled. Power tools, scrap metal and other equipment was stolen. Serial 0685 08/02.

Slade Lane, Rogate – Overnight between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 February several caravans were broken into and criminally damaged. Serial 0550 08/02.