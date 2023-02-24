Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.
The list includes:
Chichester:
First Avenue, Southbourne – On Tuesday 7 February a property was burgled and stock was stolen. Serial 0442 17/02.
Whyke Lane, Chichester – On the evening of Monday 13 February an attempt was made to burgle a business premises. Serial 1024 15/02.
Whyke Lane, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 14 February a shed was burgled. An orange Marlin 6 Trek bike and a black Bell full face helmet were stolen. Serial 1412 15/02.
Willowbed Drive, Chichester – Overnight between Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 February both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0870 15/02.
Whyke Marsh, Chichester – On the evening of Wednesday 15 February a vehicle was broken into. Perfume and gloves were stolen. Serial 0822 16/02.
Main Road, Emsworth – On the evening of Thursday 16 February a business premises was burgled. A large quantity of dolav bins were stolen. Serial 1028 18/02.
Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:
Selsey Road, Chichester – Between Friday 10 and Monday 13 February a site was burgled and power tools were stolen. Serial 0601 13/02.
Manor Road, Selsey – On the evening of Saturday 11 February a site was burgled. Building materials were stolen. Serial 0691 13/02.
Midhurst and surrounding area:
New Road, Midhurst – On the evening of Sunday 12 February a vehicle was broken into. A chainsaw and tree surgeon’s kit were stolen. Serial 0797 14/02.
Jobsons Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 February a garage was burgled. A red and black Honda TXR 500 Foreman quad bike was stolen. Serial 0357 16/02.
Woolbeding – Overnight between Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 February an attempt was made to burgle a shed. Two stone urns were then stolen from the grounds of the property. Serial 0236 15/02.
Poplar Way, Midhurst – Between Wednesday 15 and Saturday 18 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0504 19/02.
Linchmere Road, Haslemere – On Thursday 16 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0554 17/02.
Surrey Road, Lickfold – On the afternoon of Thursday 16 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0245 18/02.