Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list includes:

Chichester:

Coach Road, Oving - Between Saturday 25 and Monday 27 February a business premises was burgled. Fuel and equipment were stolen. Serial 0776 27/02.

East Street, Chichester – Overnight between Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March a business premises was burgled. Equipment and stock were stolen. Serial 0311 02/03.

Haresfoot Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Thursday 2 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0064 02/03.

Via Ravenna, Chichester – On the afternoon of Thursday 2 March four hubcaps were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0987 02/03.

Broom Hills, Tangmere – Between Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March a Honda Jazz was stolen. Serial 0217 05/03.

Hunters Race, Lavant – On the afternoon of Sunday 5 March a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0627 05/03.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Spinney Lane, Itchenor – On the evening of Friday 24 February a site was burgled. Tools were stolen. Serial 0196 27/02.

St James Close, Birdham – Between Friday 24 and Saturday 25 February an unlocked vehicle was entered. Cash was stolen. Serial 0563 27/02.

Oakdene Gardens, North Mundham – Between Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February a vehicle was broken into. Cash and electronic equipment were stolen. Serial 0018 28/02.

Church Road, North Mundham – Overnight between Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February a vehicle was broken into. A mobile phone and another electronic device were stolen. Serial 0137 27/02.

Stoney Meadow, North Mundham – Overnight between Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February a vehicle was broken into. Pet food was stolen. Serial 0298 27/02.

Hermitage Close, North Mundham – Overnight between Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February a vehicle was broken into. Cash was stolen. Serial 0583 27/02.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Culvers, South Harting – Between Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0518 02/03.

The Croft, Cocking – Overnight between Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0372 02/02.

Pound Common, Kirdford – On the evening of Friday 3 March a ram arm and hydraulic leads were stolen from an excavator at the roadside. Another piece of machinery was damaged. Serial 0097 05/03.