Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
52 minutes ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
1 hour ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
1 hour ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
17 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Latest crime round up for the Chichester district

Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:37 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:40 GMT

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list, this week, includes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chichester:

Most Popular
Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district
Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district
Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district

Main Road, Emsworth – On the morning of Monday 6 March a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0442 08/03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bridge Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 7 March a vehicle was broken into. A dash cam was stolen. Serial 0252 08/03.

Appledram Lane North – On the evening of Thursday 9 March a residence was burgled. Car keys and personal documents were stolen. Serial 0194 10/03.

Beehive Lane, West Broyle – Overnight between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March two vehicles were entered. A laptop, HD Fire Tablet, cash and debit cards were amongst the items stolen. Serial 0081 10/03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plainwood Close, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March two vehicles were broken into. A dash cam was stolen. Serials 0562 & 1275 10/03.

Small Copse, West Broyle – In the early hours of Friday 10 March a vehicle was broken into. Loose change was stolen. Serial 1487 10/03.

Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On the afternoon of Friday 10 March the windscreen of a vehicle was damaged. Serial 0471 11/03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Broyle Drive, Chichester – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March an attempt was made to burgle a garage. Serial 1305 12/03.

Main Road, Emsworth – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March a business premises was burgled. Serial 0346 12/03.

Five Acres Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Sunday 12 March a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – a grey Orange Alpine and orange Banshee Darkside. Serial 0608 12/03.

Haresfoot Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Sunday 12 March a shed was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1282 12/03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Shipton Green Lane, West Itchenor – On Tuesday 7 March a business premises was burgled. Two disc cutters were stolen. Serial 1028 07/03.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Market Square, Petworth – In the early hours of Monday 6 March a business premises was burgled. Serial 0122 06/03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pease Croft, South Harting – In the early hours of Tuesday 7 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0022 07/03.

The Croft, Cocking – On the afternoon of Wednesday 8 March both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0897 08/03.

Hampers Common, Petworth – Between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March a black Ford Focus was stolen. Serial 0420 10/03.

Valentines Lea, Northchapel – Between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0465 10/03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Camelsdale Road, Haslemere – In the early hours of Friday 10 March a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0596 10/03.

London Road, Rogate – On the evening of Saturday 11 March a residence was burgled. Serial 1105 11/03.