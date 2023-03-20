Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.
The list, this week, includes:
Chichester:
Main Road, Emsworth – On the morning of Monday 6 March a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0442 08/03.
Bridge Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 7 March a vehicle was broken into. A dash cam was stolen. Serial 0252 08/03.
Appledram Lane North – On the evening of Thursday 9 March a residence was burgled. Car keys and personal documents were stolen. Serial 0194 10/03.
Beehive Lane, West Broyle – Overnight between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March two vehicles were entered. A laptop, HD Fire Tablet, cash and debit cards were amongst the items stolen. Serial 0081 10/03.
Plainwood Close, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March two vehicles were broken into. A dash cam was stolen. Serials 0562 & 1275 10/03.
Small Copse, West Broyle – In the early hours of Friday 10 March a vehicle was broken into. Loose change was stolen. Serial 1487 10/03.
Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On the afternoon of Friday 10 March the windscreen of a vehicle was damaged. Serial 0471 11/03.
West Broyle Drive, Chichester – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March an attempt was made to burgle a garage. Serial 1305 12/03.
Main Road, Emsworth – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March a business premises was burgled. Serial 0346 12/03.
Five Acres Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Sunday 12 March a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – a grey Orange Alpine and orange Banshee Darkside. Serial 0608 12/03.
Haresfoot Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Sunday 12 March a shed was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1282 12/03.
Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –
Shipton Green Lane, West Itchenor – On Tuesday 7 March a business premises was burgled. Two disc cutters were stolen. Serial 1028 07/03.
Midhurst and surrounding area:
Market Square, Petworth – In the early hours of Monday 6 March a business premises was burgled. Serial 0122 06/03.
Pease Croft, South Harting – In the early hours of Tuesday 7 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0022 07/03.
The Croft, Cocking – On the afternoon of Wednesday 8 March both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0897 08/03.
Hampers Common, Petworth – Between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March a black Ford Focus was stolen. Serial 0420 10/03.
Valentines Lea, Northchapel – Between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0465 10/03.
Camelsdale Road, Haslemere – In the early hours of Friday 10 March a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0596 10/03.
London Road, Rogate – On the evening of Saturday 11 March a residence was burgled. Serial 1105 11/03.