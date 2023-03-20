Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list, this week, includes:

Chichester:

Main Road, Emsworth – On the morning of Monday 6 March a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0442 08/03.

Bridge Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 7 March a vehicle was broken into. A dash cam was stolen. Serial 0252 08/03.

Appledram Lane North – On the evening of Thursday 9 March a residence was burgled. Car keys and personal documents were stolen. Serial 0194 10/03.

Beehive Lane, West Broyle – Overnight between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March two vehicles were entered. A laptop, HD Fire Tablet, cash and debit cards were amongst the items stolen. Serial 0081 10/03.

Plainwood Close, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March two vehicles were broken into. A dash cam was stolen. Serials 0562 & 1275 10/03.

Small Copse, West Broyle – In the early hours of Friday 10 March a vehicle was broken into. Loose change was stolen. Serial 1487 10/03.

Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On the afternoon of Friday 10 March the windscreen of a vehicle was damaged. Serial 0471 11/03.

West Broyle Drive, Chichester – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March an attempt was made to burgle a garage. Serial 1305 12/03.

Main Road, Emsworth – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March a business premises was burgled. Serial 0346 12/03.

Five Acres Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Sunday 12 March a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – a grey Orange Alpine and orange Banshee Darkside. Serial 0608 12/03.

Haresfoot Close, Funtington – In the early hours of Sunday 12 March a shed was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1282 12/03.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Shipton Green Lane, West Itchenor – On Tuesday 7 March a business premises was burgled. Two disc cutters were stolen. Serial 1028 07/03.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Market Square, Petworth – In the early hours of Monday 6 March a business premises was burgled. Serial 0122 06/03.

Pease Croft, South Harting – In the early hours of Tuesday 7 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0022 07/03.

The Croft, Cocking – On the afternoon of Wednesday 8 March both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0897 08/03.

Hampers Common, Petworth – Between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March a black Ford Focus was stolen. Serial 0420 10/03.

Valentines Lea, Northchapel – Between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0465 10/03.

Camelsdale Road, Haslemere – In the early hours of Friday 10 March a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0596 10/03.