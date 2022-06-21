Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sussex Police

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester:

Chichester Bypass, Chichester – Between Friday 10 and Monday 13 June a business premises was burgled. Serial 0208 13/06.

Pinewood Way, Chichester – Between Friday 10 and Monday 13 June a residence was burgled. Metal and tools were stolen from the property. Serials 0241 and 0297 13/06.

Chapel Street, Chichester – Overnight between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June a vehicle was broken into. A boxed engine fan was stolen. Serial 0244 13/06.

Lavant Road, Chichester – On the evening of Monday 13 June a business premises was burgled. Serial 1407 13/06.

Carleton Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 14 June a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0077 14/06.

Fishbourne Road East, Chichester – On the evening of Wednesday 15 June, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1376 15/06.

Whyke Road, Chichester – Between Thursday 16 and Friday 17 June both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0306 17/06.

Overton Road, Emsworth – In the early hours of Saturday 18 June a vehicle was entered and a wallet and sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0314 18/06.

The Peacheries, Chichester – On the afternoon of Sunday 19 June a residential premises was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0963 19/06.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Stockbridge Gardens, Chichester – On Monday 13 June a residence was burgled and keys were stolen. Serial 0495 15/06.

Selsey Road, Hunston – On the morning of Tuesday 14 June tools and a stainless steel trough were stolen from a field. Serial 0973 14/06.

Drove Lane, Earnley – Overnight between Thursday 16 and Friday 17 June, three containers were burgled and their contents were stolen. Serial 0237 17/06.

Horse Field Road, Selsey – Overnight between Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0667 18/06.

Manor Farm Court, Selsey – In the early hours of Saturday 18 June a summerhouse was burgled. An electric bike and bottles of alcohol were stolen. Serial 0504 18/06.

Midhurst and surrounding area -

Langley Lane, Rogate – Overnight between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 June an outbuilding was burgled and power tools were stolen. Serial 0343 14/06.

Vann Road, Fernhurst – Overnight between Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 June, the front lights and grill were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0356 14/06.

The Street, South Harting – Overnight between Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 June, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0192 14/06.

Sutton Common, Fittleworth – On the afternoon of Tuesday 14 June a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0603 14/06.