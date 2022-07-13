Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sussex Police

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester:

Sheerwater Way, Chichester – On the afternoon of Thursday 30 June a site was burgled and materials were stolen. Serial 1651 05/07.

Downs Road, West Stoke – On the afternoon of Friday 1 July an unlocked vehicle was entered, and keys were stolen. Serial 0615 04/07.

New Road, Westbourne – In the early hours of Saturday 2 July a shed was burgled and two e-bikes were stolen. Serial 0880 07/07.

Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere – On the evening of Monday 4 July a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0052 06/07.

Pinewood Way, Chichester – Between Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 July a site was burgled. Several items were stolen including tools and equipment. Serial 0316 05/07.

Main Road, Emsworth – On the afternoon of Wednesday 6 July a residence was burgled. Serial 1053 06/07.

Northgate, Chichester – On Thursday 7 July an unlocked vehicle was entered. Several items were stolen including a passport and coursework. Serial 0164 07/07.

Charles Avenue, Chichester – In the early hours of Friday 8 July garden furniture was stolen from a communal area. Serial 1035 08/07.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Paddock Lane, Selsey – On the morning of Monday 4 July a business premises was burgled and barrels of cooking oil were stolen. Two suspects were arrested by officers. Serial 0456 04/07.

Farm Road, Bracklesham Bay – On Monday 4 July a washer-dryer was stolen from a car port. Serial 0296 05/07.

Hunston Road, Chichester – On the evening of Friday 8 July a grey Kia was stolen. Serial 1325 08/07.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Milland, Liphook – Overnight between Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 July a residence was burgled, and several items were stolen. Serial 1240 05/07.

Elmleigh, Midhurst – On the evening of Tuesday 5 July a garage was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0672 06/07.