Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.
These include:
Chichester:
Northside, Lavant – Overnight between Friday, 15 and Saturday, 16 July a vehicle was broken into. Cash and alcohol were stolen. Serial 0738 03/08.
Southgate, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0202 01/08.
Pound Farm Road, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 a caravan was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0690 01/08.
Old Park Lane, Chichester – In the early hours of Monday, August 1 a garage was burgled and two mountain bikes were stolen. Serial 0353 01/08.
The Close, Boxgrove – On Monday, August 1 a residence was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0827 02/08.
Southgate, Chichester – On Thursday, August 4 a business premises was burgled and a till was stolen. Serial 0576 04/08.
Downs Road, West Stoke – On Sunday, August 7 a car was broken into and an I-pad was stolen. Serial 0757 07/08.
Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:
Byways, Selsey – On Tuesday, August 2 a building was broken into and criminal damage caused within. Serial 1115 02/08.
Midhurst and surrounding area:
Grange Road, Midhurst – Between Wednesday 13 and Saturday July 16 both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0305 04/08.
West Close, Fernhurst – On Monday, August 1 a residence was burgled. Serial 1168 01/08.