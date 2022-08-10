Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester:

Northside, Lavant – Overnight between Friday, 15 and Saturday, 16 July a vehicle was broken into. Cash and alcohol were stolen. Serial 0738 03/08.

Southgate, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0202 01/08.

Pound Farm Road, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 a caravan was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0690 01/08.

Old Park Lane, Chichester – In the early hours of Monday, August 1 a garage was burgled and two mountain bikes were stolen. Serial 0353 01/08.

The Close, Boxgrove – On Monday, August 1 a residence was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0827 02/08.

Southgate, Chichester – On Thursday, August 4 a business premises was burgled and a till was stolen. Serial 0576 04/08.

Downs Road, West Stoke – On Sunday, August 7 a car was broken into and an I-pad was stolen. Serial 0757 07/08.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Byways, Selsey – On Tuesday, August 2 a building was broken into and criminal damage caused within. Serial 1115 02/08.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Grange Road, Midhurst – Between Wednesday 13 and Saturday July 16 both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0305 04/08.