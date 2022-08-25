Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester:

Delling Lane, Bosham – Between Saturday 23 and Sunday July 24 a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0513 19/08.

Via Ravenna, Chichester – On the afternoon of Thursday August 11 a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1079 16/08.

Terminus Road, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 14 and Monday August 15 both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0251 15/08.

Bognor Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 14 and Monday August 15 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0283 15/08.

Westbourne Road, Emsworth – In the early hours of Thursday August 18 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. The attempt failed; nothing was stolen however damage was caused. Serial 0418 19/08.

Baffins Lane, Chichester – Overnight between Friday 19 and Saturday August 20 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0286 20/08.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Coney Six, East Wittering – In the early hours of Thursday July 21 a beach hut was burgled and a sea kayak was stolen. Serial 0257 19/09.

East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay – On the evening of Thursday July 21 a shed was burgled. Two Ladies bicycles were stolen. Serial 0324 15/08.

Birdham Road, Chichester – Between Friday 19 and Saturday August 20 a car port was criminally damaged. Serial 0762 20/08.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Northchapel, Petworth – In the early hours of Wednesday August 17 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0162 17/08.

June Lane, Midhurst – Between Wednesday 17 and Friday August 19 both number plates have been stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0565 19/08.

Rogate, Petersfield – Overnight between Friday 20 and Saturday August 21 a business premises was burgled. Lots of equipment and tools were stolen. Serial 0619 21/08.