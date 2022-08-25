Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area
A catalytic converter and multiple burglaries have taken place as police have been called to deal with a number of incidents in the Chichester district.
Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.
These include:
Chichester:
Delling Lane, Bosham – Between Saturday 23 and Sunday July 24 a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0513 19/08.
Via Ravenna, Chichester – On the afternoon of Thursday August 11 a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1079 16/08.
Terminus Road, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 14 and Monday August 15 both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0251 15/08.
Bognor Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 14 and Monday August 15 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0283 15/08.
Westbourne Road, Emsworth – In the early hours of Thursday August 18 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. The attempt failed; nothing was stolen however damage was caused. Serial 0418 19/08.
Baffins Lane, Chichester – Overnight between Friday 19 and Saturday August 20 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0286 20/08.
Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:
Coney Six, East Wittering – In the early hours of Thursday July 21 a beach hut was burgled and a sea kayak was stolen. Serial 0257 19/09.
East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay – On the evening of Thursday July 21 a shed was burgled. Two Ladies bicycles were stolen. Serial 0324 15/08.
Birdham Road, Chichester – Between Friday 19 and Saturday August 20 a car port was criminally damaged. Serial 0762 20/08.
Midhurst and surrounding area:
Northchapel, Petworth – In the early hours of Wednesday August 17 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0162 17/08.
June Lane, Midhurst – Between Wednesday 17 and Friday August 19 both number plates have been stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0565 19/08.
Rogate, Petersfield – Overnight between Friday 20 and Saturday August 21 a business premises was burgled. Lots of equipment and tools were stolen. Serial 0619 21/08.
If you have information regarding any of these crimes please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting the relevant serial number.