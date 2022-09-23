Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Burglaries have taken place and cash has been stolen as as police have been called to deal with a number of incidents in the Chichester district.

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester:

Manor Road, Emsworth – Overnight between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 September, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1365 12/09.

St Pancras, Chichester – Between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 September a premises was burgled. Serial 0212 13/09.

Clay Lane, Chichester – Overnight between Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 September a business premises was burgled. Equipment was stolen. Serial 0297 15/09.

North Street, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 15 September a business premises was burgled, and damage caused within. Serial 0562 15/09.

Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere – Overnight between Thursday 15 and Friday 16 September a grey Ford Ranger was stolen. Serial 0420 16/09.

Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere – Overnight between Thursday 15 and Friday 16 September a vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. Serial 0964 17/09.

Station Road, Bosham – In the early hours of Friday 16 September a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0182 16/09.

Thornham Lane, Emsworth – On Friday 16 September a black Mercedes C class was stolen. Serial 1029 16/09.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Mill Lane, Selsey – Between Sunday 11 and Friday 16 September a caravan was criminally damaged, and property stolen. Serial 0857 17/09.

West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay – On Saturday 17 September a garage was burgled, and bikes were stolen. Serial 1230 18/09.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

June Lane, Midhurst – On the evening of Tuesday 13 September a black Range Rover Sport was stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered. Serial 1197 13/09.

Montague Road, Easebourne – On Wednesday 14 September both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0798 14/09.