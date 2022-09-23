Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area
Burglaries have taken place and cash has been stolen as as police have been called to deal with a number of incidents in the Chichester district.
Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.
These include:
Chichester:
Manor Road, Emsworth – Overnight between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 September, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1365 12/09.
St Pancras, Chichester – Between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 September a premises was burgled. Serial 0212 13/09.
Clay Lane, Chichester – Overnight between Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 September a business premises was burgled. Equipment was stolen. Serial 0297 15/09.
North Street, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 15 September a business premises was burgled, and damage caused within. Serial 0562 15/09.
Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere – Overnight between Thursday 15 and Friday 16 September a grey Ford Ranger was stolen. Serial 0420 16/09.
Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere – Overnight between Thursday 15 and Friday 16 September a vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. Serial 0964 17/09.
Station Road, Bosham – In the early hours of Friday 16 September a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0182 16/09.
Thornham Lane, Emsworth – On Friday 16 September a black Mercedes C class was stolen. Serial 1029 16/09.
Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:
Mill Lane, Selsey – Between Sunday 11 and Friday 16 September a caravan was criminally damaged, and property stolen. Serial 0857 17/09.
West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay – On Saturday 17 September a garage was burgled, and bikes were stolen. Serial 1230 18/09.
Midhurst and surrounding area:
June Lane, Midhurst – On the evening of Tuesday 13 September a black Range Rover Sport was stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered. Serial 1197 13/09.
Montague Road, Easebourne – On Wednesday 14 September both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0798 14/09.
Lickfold Road, Fernhurst – On the evening of Sunday 18 September a premises was burgled and damage caused. Serial 1399 18/09.