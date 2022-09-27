Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester:

Franklin Place, Chichester – Between Saturday 17 and Tuesday 20 September a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0429 20/09.

Bognor Road, Merston – Overnight between Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 September a business premises was burgled and a till was stolen. Serial 0312 21/09.

North Street, Chichester – In the early hours of Wednesday 21 September a business premises was burgled. Officers attended and four people were arrested. Serial 0092 21/09.

Neville Duke Way, Tangmere – In the early hours of Thursday 22 September a garage was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0644 22/09.

Halfrey Road, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 22 and Friday 23 September a residence was burgled. Nothing was stolen, damage was caused to the property. Serial 0304 23/09.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Batchmere Road, Batchmere – Between Wednesday 14 and Wednesday 21 September a property was burgled. A large amount of gardening equipment was stolen. Serial 0596 22/09.

Chichester Road, Selsey – Overnight between Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 September a silver Ford Transit was stolen. Serial 0171 21/09.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

East Street, Rogate – On the evening of Tuesday 20 September a business premises was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1269 20/09.

Ashfield Road, Midhurst – On the evening of Wednesday 21 September a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1642 21/09.

Luffs Mead, Northchapel – Overnight between Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September an attempt was made to burgle a garage. Damage was caused to the property. Serial 0403 22/09.

The Fairway, Midhurst – Between Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1404 22/09.

The Fairway, Midhurst – On Thursday 22 September both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0282 23/09.