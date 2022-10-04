Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Catalytic converters and a motorbike have been stolen as police have been called to deal with a number of incidents in the Chichester district.

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester – Delling Lane, Bosham – Between Friday 9 and Friday 30 September several catalytic converters have been stolen from a business premises. Serial 0576 30/09.

South Street, Chichester – Overnight between Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September the windows of a business premises were criminally damaged. Serial 0531 30/09.

Strettington Lane, Chichester – Between Tuesday 20 and Monday 26 September both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0038 27/09.

Market Road, Chichester – Between Wednesday 21 and Friday 23 September a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0455 30/09.

Cawley Road, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 22 and Friday 23 September the windscreen of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0211 30/09.

Little London, Chichester – On the morning of Saturday 1 October a brown Honda PCX 125 motorbike was stolen. Serial 0520 01/10.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area – Vinnetrow Road, Runcton – In the early hours of Friday 23 September a large amount of plastic pallet boxes were stolen from a compound. Serial 0741 27/09.

Wave Approach, Selsey – Overnight between Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 September a site was burgled. Tools and equipment were stolen. Serial 0463 29/09.