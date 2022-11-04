Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Chichester:

Coach Road, Shopwhyke – Overnight between Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 October a site was burgled and equipment was stolen. Serial 0252 25/10.

Via Ravenna, Chichester – On the afternoon of Tuesday 18 October a red and silver Peugeot Speedfight moped was stolen. Serial 0512 25/10.

Chichester Bypass, Stockbridge – Overnight between Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 October a green Ford Transit was stolen. Serial 0571 19/10.

Selhurst Park Road, Goodwood – On the afternoon of Saturday 22 October a vehicle was broken into and a DeWalt drill was stolen. Serial 1192 30/10.

North Street, Chichester – Overnight between Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October a business premises was burgled. Serial 0320 23/10.

Maplehurst Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 27 October a residence was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0920 27/10.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area –

Ellis Square, Selsey – Between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October several catalytic converters were stolen from a secure compound. Serial 0576 17/10.

Paddock Lane, Selsey – On the afternoon of Monday 17 October a property was burgled. Nothing was stolen yet damage was caused. Two suspects were arrested by officers. Serial 0893 17/10.

West Street, Selsey – Between Saturday 22 and Thursday 27 October a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 1047 27/10.

High Street, Selsey – In the early hours of Tuesday 25 October a business premises was burgled. Serial 0035 25/10.

Midhurst and surrounding area -

The Street, Lodsworth – In the early hours of Monday 17 October a business premises was burgled. Serial 0116 17/10.

Horsham Road, Petworth – Between Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 October both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0664 30/10.

North Street, Midhurst – On the afternoon of Wednesday 19 October a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0666 19/10.

Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth – Between Thursday 20 and Friday 21 October a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0842 29/10.

The Leys, Fernhurst – In the early hours of Friday 21 October a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1466 28/10.

Montague Road, Easebourne – In the early hours of Friday 21 October two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. Serial 0109 and 0150 21/10.