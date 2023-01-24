Burglaries have taken place and bikes have been stolen as as police have been called to deal with a number of incidents in the Chichester district.

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents and are appealing for witnesses.

These include – Chichester:

Foxholme Close, Chichester – Between Thursday 5 and Monday 9 January a shed was burgled. A purple and silver Halfords bike was stolen. Serial 0002 12/01.

Chatsworth Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Saturday 7 January a vehicle was broken into and a dash cam was stolen. Serial 0815 09/01.

Whyke Road, Chichester – On the afternoon of Wednesday 11 January a business premises was burgled. An arrest has been made. Serial 0551 11/01.

The Lane, Chichester – On the evening of Wednesday 11 January a garage was burgled. A grey-green Cannondale Top zone bike was stolen. Serial 1368 11/01.

Park Road, Emsworth – Overnight between Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 January a white Ford Transit tipper was stolen. Serial 0406 12/01.

Mannock Road, Tangmere – On the evening of Friday 13 January a Honda Vision moped was stolen. Serial 1042 14/11.

Old Bakery Gardens, West Dean – Overnight between Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January a garage was burgled and a car broken into. Torches, a purse, and cash were stolen. Serial 0649 15/01.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Reed Close, Hunston – Between Friday 6 and Tuesday 10 January a garden shed was burgled. A green Orbea Rise e-bike was stolen. Serial 0870 11/01.

Fletcher Place, North Mundham – Overnight between Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 January a vehicle was broken into. Loose change and sweets were stolen. Serial 0700 12/01.

Green Lane, Runcton – Overnight between Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 January two unlocked vehicles were entered. Small change and air pods were stolen. Serial 0271 13/01.

Elm Close, North Mundham – In the early hours of Thursday 12 January an attempt was made to gain entry to a locked vehicle. No damage was caused, and nothing was stolen. Serial 1077 12/01.

Hunston, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 12 January a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0088 12/01.

Runcton Lane, Runcton – In the early hours of Thursday 12 January an unlocked vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0185 12/01.

Vinnetrow Road, Runcton – In the early hours of Thursday 12 January two vehicles were broken into. A phone and loose change were stolen from one vehicle, a digital camera from another vehicle. Serials 1199 12/01 & 0196 13/01.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Ifold Bridge Lane, Billingshurst – On Friday 6 January a white Toyota Hilux was stolen. Serial 0539 10/01.

Railway Terrace, Midhurst – Overnight between Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 January a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0944 10/01.

Bridgefield Close, Midhurst – In the early hours of Tuesday 10 January a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0007 11/01.

Tillington, Petworth – In the early hours of Wednesday 11 January a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0612 11/01.

