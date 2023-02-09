Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list includes:

Chichester: Stirling Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Saturday January 21 a shed was burgled and two mountain bikes were stolen. An attempt was also made to burgle the residence. Serial 0348 29/01.

Spitalfield Lane, Chichester – On the evening of Saturday January 21 a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0572 26/01.

Heron Close, Lavant – In the early hours of Monday, January 23 a vehicle was broken into. A pair of black and gold Beats headphones were stolen. Serial 0780 24/01.

Arundel Road, Tangmere – On the morning of Monday, January 23 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0500 24/01.

Orchard Street, Chichester – Overnight between Monday 23 and Tuesday, January 24 a residence was burgled. Serial 0685 24/01.

Salthill Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday, January 24 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0219 24/01.

Clay Lane, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday, January 24 a vehicle was broken into and a second vehicle – a black Jeep Cherokee was stolen. Serial 0193 24/01.

Wildham Lane, Stoughton – On the afternoon of Tuesday January 24 a vehicle was broken into and a coat was stolen. Serial 0974 24/01.

Plainwood Close, Chichester – Overnight between Tuesday 24 and Wednesday, January 25 a black Mercedes 350 was stolen. Serial 0297 25/01.

Fishbourne Road West, Chichester – In the early hours of Wednesday, January 25 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0671 26/01.

Clay Lane, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday, January 26 a residence was burgled. A silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen. Serial 0111 26/01.

Westgate, Chichester – On the morning of Thursday January 26, a residence was burgled. Serial 0219 26/01.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Lagness Road, Runcton – Overnight between Tuesday 24 and Wednesday, January 25 a quantity of fuel was stolen. Serial 0185 25/01.

Chichester Road, Selsey – On Wednesday January 25 a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1002 26/01.

Lagness Road, Runcton – Overnight between Friday 27 and Saturday January 28 a quantity of fuel was stolen. Serial 0652 28/01.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Graffham, Petworth – Between Monday, 23 and Tuesday, January 24 a red and black Yanmar mini excavator was stolen from a site. Serial 0281 24/01.

Milland Road, Milland – Overnight between Monday 23 and Tuesday January 24 a white, red and black Ford Transit van was stolen. Serial 0351 24/01.

Lutener Road, Easebourne – Between Monday 23 and Tuesday January 24 a vehicle was broken into. Cash, two jackets and a pair of sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0602 25/01.

