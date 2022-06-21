Violet Close, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, bank cards and a driving licence were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1188 13/06.

Steyning Way, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, several wooden pallets were stolen from the front of a property. Serial 0324 15/06.

Falklands Close, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Monday, June 13, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 1202 17/06.

Can you help police with these crimes in the Bognor Regis area?

Orchard Way, Bognor Regis – Between Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, a washing machine, a dishwasher and four wheels were stolen from a rear garden. Serial 0906 15/06.

Church Lane, South Bersted – Between Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0911 17/06.

John Street, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, a blue AMF 125 motorbike was stolen. Serial 0258 17/06.

Prime Close, Walberton – In the early hours of Tuesday, June 14, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0821 14/06.

Top Road, Slindon – On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1433 14/06.

Slindon Park, Slindon – On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1609 16/06.