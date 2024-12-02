A new scheme has been launched in the Lewes district that aims to tackle shop thefts and anti-social behaviour.

The project, which also aims to make pubs safer, will be funded by Lewes Community Safety Partnership over a three-year period.

The Eastbourne & Lewes Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) went live on Monday, December 2, and Lewes District Council said it is an expansion of a scheme that has operated in Eastbourne for 11 years.

The reporting and intelligence platform is between local businesses and agencies, including Lewes District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Sussex Police.

Councillor Christine Robinson, deputy leader of Lewes District Council and cabinet member for Community Wellbeing at Lewes District Council, said: “This is great news for businesses and customers alike across the district and as a testament to that, nearly 40 businesses had already joined the scheme by launch day. I look forward to even more business sign ups and the benefits this will bring in making our town centres and evening venues even better and safer places to visit.”

Business across the Lewes district can join up for free by emailing [email protected].

The partnership will work with Neighbourhood Policing Teams to help target the most persistent business crime offenders. It will also work with Sussex Police’s Licensing Team to offer better support to existing Pubwatch schemes in the area.

Specialist Advisor for Business Crime, Adam Godden, is set to run the new partnership, having operated the Eastbourne one for 11 years.

He said: “I am pleased we have been able to expand into Lewes district allowing us to use existing working relationships with larger corporate businesses that we have established in Eastbourne, but also then to start working with the many independent businesses across the Lewes district to support them in tackling business crime which will be a benefit to the wider communities by effectively targeting repeat offenders, and working with police partners to gain orders such as Criminal Behaviours Orders to curb their offending.”

Inspector John Adams, Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, said: “Tackling shoplifting and anti-social behaviour are two of my priorities on Lewes district. Both myself and my team are committed in supporting all retail businesses in reducing shoplifting and targeting offenders. Shoplifting and the associated anti-social behaviour impacts on each and every one of us and I am keen for all businesses to sign up to the DISC platform. This is an opportunity to share information quickly and safely between businesses to tackle both business crime and crime often associated to the night time economy.”