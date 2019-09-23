Lewes man among eight charged after Extinction Rebellion protest in Dover

A Lewes man is among eight people who have been charged with public order offences following a pre-planned Extinction Rebellion protest in Dover, police said.

The demonstration took place in a London-bound stretch of Townwall Street between 11am and 3pm.

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, police said, and eight were charged with failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer, in accordance with Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Police confirmed Ronald West, 67, of South Way, Lewes, was among those arrested and charged.

All eight are bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on October 23, said police.

Two men aged 65 and 67 were also cautioned for public order offences.

Police worked closely with its partners to keep delays to a minimum, with traffic flowing in and out of Dover throughout the day.

