Lewes man jailed for historic child sex offences

A Lewes man who was found guilty of historic child sex offences has been jailed.

William Bushby, 83, of Monger’s Lane, Lewes, East Sussex, was convicted of eight counts of indecent assault on a child, said Surrey Police.

William Bushby. Picture supplied by Surrey Poilice

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court on June 4.

The crimes took place in Woking and Pirbright, Surrey, said police.

A police spokesman said: “Surrey Police launched an investigation after the victim came forward in 2017 and made an allegation of historic sexual abuse dating back to the late 1970s and early 1980s.”

Speaking after the sentencing, the victim said: “I am delighted with the outcome of this case.

“Although I am slightly disappointed with the relative leniency of the sentence, it is still a significant result and testimony to the hard work of the Surrey Police Sexual Offences Investigation Team.

“I hope my experience has shown that no matter how long ago a crime was committed it is still worth coming forward to report it.

“Truth and justice will find its way out. You will be believed.”

Temporary Detective Sergeant Guy Hookway, who investigated the offences, said: “William Bushby groomed the victim and completely abused the position of trust he was in, in order to commit sustained sexual abuse on a child over a number of years.

“I have nothing but praise and respect for the victim who had the courage to give evidence against Bushby in court. I hope that the guilty verdict will allow the victim to put this behind them and finally move on with their life.”

For support and advice, contact the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre http://www.rasasc.org/ or the National Association for People Abused in Childhood https://napac.org.uk/

