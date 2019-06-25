Lewes man Paul Moss wanted on recall to prison

A Lewes man is wanted on recall to prison.

Police want to trace Paul Alexander Moss, 28, from Boughey Place, Lewes, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of a licence for his early release, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman added: “Moss had been serving a 22-month sentence for assaulting a police officer.

“He was released from HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes, on 10 May but his licence was revoked on 18 June.

“He had originally been sentenced at Northampton Crown Court and there is a possibility he may still be in the Midlands.

“Anyone seeing him or knowing his current whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1480 of 18/06.”

