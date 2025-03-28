Lewisham man arrested after attempting to defraud elderly people in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Lewisham has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and attempted fraud after ‘attempting to defraud elderly people in Sussex while impersonating a police officer’.

Police said that on March 18, initial reports were made to police that victims in Brighton had received phone calls from an individual impersonating a police officer.

It was further reported that the caller was attempting to deceive victims into believing they were implicated in financial investigations, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Victims were instructed to withdraw money from their bank accounts and wait for a man posing as a police courier to collect it.

“On Tuesday, March 25, a 20-year-old man from Lewisham was arrested in London on suspicion of fraud and attempted fraud.

“He has been released on bail while the investigation into the incidents continues.”

Neighbourhood Policing Team Chief Inspector, Simon Marchant said, "These incidents are both deeply concerning and heartless acts, which appear to repeatedly prey on elderly victims.

"A growing number of reports are currently under investigation, and a man has now been arrested in connection with police enquiries.

"We continue to encourage anyone who feels they may have been targeted by this elaborate scam to contact police.

“Reports can be made online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Longbeach.

“Remember, officers will never ask you to verify your banking information over the phone.

“They will also never arrive at your address and request you hand them your money.

“If you are in doubt, call 999 and verify the details of the police officer by using their warrant number.”