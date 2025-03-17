Equipment has been stolen from Partridge Green and Hurstpierpoint fire stations.

A spokesperson for Partridge Green fire station said on Facebook on Monday, March 17: “The fire station was broken into last night and lots of life saving equipment was stolen. Please can I ask if anybody has any dash cam, CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage? That would be very much appreciated.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that two of our fire stations (Partridge Green and Hurstpierpoint) were broken into overnight and equipment was stolen from both stations. The matter is now with Sussex Police and officers are looking into the case.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received reports of break-ins at Partridge Green and Hurstpierpoint fire stations on Monday morning (17 March). The incidents are reported to have occurred sometime overnight, from 16 to 17 March.

“Our enquiries are ongoing at this time, and we would urge anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 174 of 17/03 (Partridge Green), or serial 317 of 17/03 (Hurstpierpoint). You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org. We have no further information at this time.”