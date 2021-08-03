Life-saving knife stolen from Coastguard volunteer in Newhaven

The life-saving knife

The piece of life-saving piece equipment was reported stolen by a member of HM Coastguard.

A member of the public found an orange medical case in Lawes Avenue, Newhaven, in the early hours of July 21 this year.

The case was handed in to the police and the owner was traced.

The owner told officers that a life-saving knife was missing from inside.

A seatbelt cutter and a windscreen hammer were also missing.

The items went missing following a training exercise on board a coastguard boat on July 15 at the UTC college in Newhaven harbour.

PC Anna Batchelor is appealing for information to find the knife, which has distinctive SPYDERCO writing on the side and a small image of a spider crab.

It is made of special steel designed not to rust in water.

The officer said: “We are concerned that this is an expensive piece of equipment which may be dangerous if it is in the wrong hands.

“Officers want residents in Newhaven, especially parents of teenagers, to inform us if the knife is found.