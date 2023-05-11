Two men have been arrested and charged with a residential burglary in Mid Sussex, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that a large amount of jewellery, a small painting and ‘a watch of great sentimental value’, were stolen from a house in Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield, on the morning of Thursday, May 4.

Following enquiries, police said they stopped a vehicle linked to the offence in Burgess Hill the next day, and said the items that were reported missing were recovered.

Sussex Police said two men have been arrested and charged with a residential burglary in Mid Sussex

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Robert Mansbridge, 56, of Chapel Close, Burgess Hill, and Craig Preston, 41, of The Nursery, Burgess Hill, were both arrested and charged with burglary. They have been released on conditional bail to appear before Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 5 June.”