Littlehampton armed police incident: Teenagers arrested as knife recovered from alleyway
Armed police were called into Littlehampton after a man reported being held at knifepoint last week.
Sussex Police said two teenage boys have been arrested after the High Street incident around 5.20pm last Monday (August 29).
Officers were called after a man ‘reported being held at knife point’, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Officers responded to the scene, where a 14-year-old boy from Wick was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a knife in public.
Most Popular
"A 15-year-old boy from Woking in Surrey was also arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both suspects were released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
"A knife was recovered from a nearby alleyway.”
Have you read?: Police appealing for witnesses after collision in Littlehampton hospitalises 36-year-old man
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.