Sussex Police said two teenage boys have been arrested after the High Street incident around 5.20pm last Monday (August 29).

Officers were called after a man ‘reported being held at knife point’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Officers responded to the scene, where a 14-year-old boy from Wick was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a knife in public.

Sussex Police said two teenage boys have been arrested after the incident in Littlehampton's High Street

"A 15-year-old boy from Woking in Surrey was also arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both suspects were released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

"A knife was recovered from a nearby alleyway.”

