Sussex Police said officers received a report of the front door of a property in New Road being ignited at around 3pm on Sunday, June 26.

“An accelerant was also poured through the letterbox and ignited while there were multiple tenants in the house at the time,” a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Fortunately they extinguished the fire and no one was injured.”

The police force has released CCTV footage of the incident, which you can watch below.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to trace the man in the image and CCTV, who is white and was wearing a face mask, a red and black two-tone hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

“Anyone who recognises him, was in the area at the time of the fire or has video doorbell or dashcam footage is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 767 of 26/06.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers are keen to trace the man in the image and CCTV, who is white and was wearing a face mask, a red and black two-tone hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. Photo: Sussex Police

Have you read?: Littlehampton food waste collection trial could be scrapped early