BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Littlehampton assault: Bognor man left seriously injured after 'altercation' near pub

Police have launched a witness appeal after an assault left a man seriously injured in Littlehampton.
By Sam Morton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were ‘called to an altercation’ in High Street, near The Crown pub, at 11.45pm on Saturday (September 2), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: “A 41-year-old man from Bognor was taken to hospital with a serious injury and a 36-year-old man from Littlehampton was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, particularly anyone who has CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident.”

You can report information to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1754 of 02/09.