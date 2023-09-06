Police have launched a witness appeal after an assault left a man seriously injured in Littlehampton.

Emergency services were ‘called to an altercation’ in High Street, near The Crown pub, at 11.45pm on Saturday (September 2), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: “A 41-year-old man from Bognor was taken to hospital with a serious injury and a 36-year-old man from Littlehampton was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, particularly anyone who has CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident.”