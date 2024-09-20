Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Littlehampton, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers were called to River Road at around 8.15pm on August 5.

"A 27-year-old local man was reportedly attacked by an unknown man,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been discharged.

“The suspect was in a group of six or seven others, who all left the scene via Surrey Street.”

The police are now appealing for information.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1303 of 05/08.