Two suspects have been released on police bail after an assault left a pensioner with a ‘serious’ head injury in Littlehampton.

A 74-year-old man was admitted to hospital following the High Street incident, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday (October 6)

Police said officers were alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after the victim was admitted with a head injury.

"At this time, the injury is being treated as serious,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Sunday.

Police said a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson said: “Both have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Investigations Supervisor Perry Humphreys said: “Our enquiries suggest there were a lot of people in the High Street around the time of this assault who may have seen something that would assist our investigation.

“I would urge anybody with information to please get in touch. In particular, we are looking to identify a group of young people who were in the vicinity of ‘Sweet Dreams & Bubbles’ at the time.”