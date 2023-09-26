BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Littlehampton attack: Teenage girl left with injures after assault by three young men

A teenage girl was attacked by three young men unknown to her in Littlehampton, according to Sussex Police.
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Worthing Road at around 8pm on Sunday, September 10.

“Three young men approached a teenage girl,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “The men were not known to the girl, who was then attacked and left with injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All three men are described as teenagers wearing dark tracksuits.

Most Popular
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses. Photo: Stock image / National World

“One suspect is described as having ginger hair. The other two men are described as blond.”

If you have any information, or any relevant footage, please report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 510 of 10/09.