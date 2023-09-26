A teenage girl was attacked by three young men unknown to her in Littlehampton, according to Sussex Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Worthing Road at around 8pm on Sunday, September 10.

“Three young men approached a teenage girl,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “The men were not known to the girl, who was then attacked and left with injuries.

“All three men are described as teenagers wearing dark tracksuits.

“One suspect is described as having ginger hair. The other two men are described as blond.”