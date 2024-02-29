Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of Operation Sonar, arrests have been made in ‘relation to a massage parlour’ in Pier Road within the last few weeks, police have said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel. He has been released on conditional bail.

“A 48-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of breaching a visa. This was transferred to the Home Office.”

These arrests came after police, alongside partners, ‘stepped up their work’ to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton.

“Officers from our neighbourhood policing team alongside Arun District Council’s community safety team have listened to the community’s concerns and provided extra resources to problem hotspots in response,” a spokesperson added.

"Operation Sonar has since been launched, which is an initiative dedicated to understanding the challenges faced by the local community, working with them and partners to find sustainable and long-term solutions surrounding anti-social behaviour and violent crime, specifically in the town centre.”

Police said meetings have taken place alongside the district council, Change Grow Live, Littlehampton Town Council, Sainsbury’s, and Turning Tides to ‘tackle the issues’ in the High Street and surrounding roads.

Photo: Sussex Police

Change Grow Live is a charity that specialises in substance misuse and criminal justice intervention, and Turning Tides is a West Sussex-based charity that provides help and support to the local homeless community

The police spokesperson said: “Officers are committed to keeping their community safe, and have carried out a number of cuckooing checks at addresses in New Road and Old Market Lane following concerns of the residents’ safety.

“Cuckooing is where organised crime groups tend to use a local property, generally belonging to a vulnerable person, sometimes a drug user, as a base for their illegal activities.”

Since the operation began towards the end of 2023, nine arrests have been made in relation to anti-social behaviour around the High Street, police confirmed.

Five e-scooter waivers have also been issued, giving a warning to ‘those riding one in a dangerous manner’.

Several street briefings with the community were carried out, alongside meetings with Arun Youth Projects after reports of young people ‘causing issues in the town centre’.

Letters have been given to retailers to advise them to not serve street drinkers ‘in order to keep the town safe’.

Officers have also utilised Community Protection Warnings and Community Protection Notices alongside the council to ‘curb anti-social behaviour’.

Inspector Ross Wickings said: “We have listened to the community and will increase our presence and visibility around the hotspot areas of Littlehampton.

“We are working really hard with partners to ensure our residents are safe and I hope this will provide more reassurance.

“Anyone who has any worries or concerns about anti-social behaviour issues in your area, please get in touch. Contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Sonar.”