Littlehampton burglary: CCTV image released as investigation continues

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
A CCTV image has been released by detectives investigating a burglary in Littlehampton.

A break-in was reported at an address in North Ham Road on Friday, August 1 – between 8.50am and 9.05am.

Most Popular

On Monday, September 8, Sussex Police issued an ID appeal.

"Police investigating a burglary in Littlehampton are looking to identify this man,” a spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A break-in was reported at an address in North Ham Road, Littlehampton on Friday, August 1 – between 8.50am and 9.05am.placeholder image
A break-in was reported at an address in North Ham Road, Littlehampton on Friday, August 1 – between 8.50am and 9.05am.

"CCTV shows the suspect enter the address through the back door of the property.”

Anyone who recognises the individual in the photo – and/or has any relevant information – is asked to report it to the police.

You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting serial 262 of 05/08.