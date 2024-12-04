Littlehampton burglary: Man named and charged amid police investigation
A man has been charged in connection with a burglary – and two counts of assault – in Littlehampton, the police have said.
Sussex Police said a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a house in Cornwall Road, Littlehampton, on October 24 has ‘since been arrested and charged’.
"Jason Hodge-Reid, 38, of Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, is also charged with two counts of assault against a man known to him in the town between August and November,” Arun Police announced on social media.
"He has been remanded in custody to appear before court on December 20.”