A man has been charged in connection with a burglary – and two counts of assault – in Littlehampton, the police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a house in Cornwall Road, Littlehampton, on October 24 has ‘since been arrested and charged’.

"Jason Hodge-Reid, 38, of Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, is also charged with two counts of assault against a man known to him in the town between August and November,” Arun Police announced on social media.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear before court on December 20.”