A car was stolen during a burglary in Littlehampton, police have revealed.

Hampshire Police said three men have been charged in connection with 12 burglaries and associated vehicle thefts, that took place between March and August.

The incidents included a burglary and associated theft of a Volvo, ‘where a Volvo V60 was stolen’ in Littlehampton, West Sussex, on Sunday August, 20.

‘Following a thorough investigation’, it was found the suspects may also have been involved in:

Three men from Hampshire have been charged after a car was stolen in Littlehampton. Photo: National World / stock image

- A burglary and theft of a Vauxhall Corsa from Zetland Road in Gosport on March 17;

- An attempted burglary at Bishops Gate in Fareham on June 14;

- A burglary at Bishops Gate in Fareham and associated theft of a Peugeot 3008 on June 14;

- A burglary and associated theft of a Peugeot 5008 at Hereford Park in Waterlooville on July 30;

- A burglary and associated theft of an Audi Q5 at Shetland Rise in Fareham on August 4;

- A burglary at Canada Way in Liphook where a purse and bank cards were stolen on August 4;

- A burglary and an associated theft of a Vauxhall Mokka at Complins in Alton on August; 7

- A burglary and an associated theft of a Mercedes A220 at Brendon Road in Fareham on August 9;

- A burglary and associated theft of a BMW 118 at Mays Lane in Fareham on August 9;

- A burglary and associated theft of a Mercedes AMG pn Highbury Grove in Cosham on August 20;

- A burglary and associated theft of a Volvo V60 at the Causeway in Petersfield on August 20.

Rhys Martin Andrews, 22, of Riders Lane in Havant has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving, police said.

Police added that Denzel Brian Shane Fewings, 23, of Laburnum Road in Waterlooville has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Finally, police revealed that Stanley Steven Lambie, 19, of Waverley Road in Southsea has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and handling of stolen goods.

The trio appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday (August 26) where they were remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 25 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said: “We take these types of reports of acquisitive crime very seriously. Often they don’t happen in isolation and could be linked to a series that is already under investigation.

"It’s really important therefore that people report incidents like attempted burglaries, or burglaries where nothing initially appears to have been taken, because they may relate to a vehicle subsequently being stolen.

"This will give us the information we need to build a comprehensive picture of what is happening and to collect evidence that could assist with a number of investigations.”

You can report incidents to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.