Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community hub and arts café in Littlehampton has been targeted by vandals just weeks after an attempted break-in – with £2,000 worth of damage left behind.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative Heart in Beach Road, Littlehampton is an ‘all-inclusive, not-for-profit’ business but is counting the cost after a ‘deliberate act of vandalism’.

The incident happened around 11.20pm on Saturday, January 4. A social media post the next day read: “Unfortunately we have had our window broken, We are not sure how but if anybody has any information it could assist us with our insurers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An update on Thursday, January 9 read: “We are deeply saddened to share that our damaged window was a deliberate act of vandalism.

Creative Heart in Beach Road, Littlehampton is an ‘all-inclusive, not-for-profit’ business but is counting the cost after a ‘deliberate act of vandalism’. Photo: Creative Heart

"Although we will be going through our insurers to replace the glass (which is estimated to be just shy of £2.3k), we still have to pay the excess and it will affect our premium next year.

"With this being the second deliberate attack on the property in the space of a month, we will be looking to increase security and would appreciate any donations towards rear fencing and upgrading our CCTV system.

"We are currently running a fundraiser, to help support our sensory room, accessible bathroom, hoists and lift but are now asking for help to carry out the necessary extra security works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to everyone who has messaged us, we really appreciate all the love."

Creative Heart is a community which exists because of the support ‘so many of you have given and continue to give’.

The social media post added: “We are so grateful for anything you are able to donate to support us in this fundraiser.”

Director Claire Jones said the ‘mindless vandalism’ left staff feeling ‘really sad’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It causes unnecessary inconvenience and stress for everybody. We've had to corner off the section where the broken window is so obviously we can't use that area so it impacts everybody.

“We managed to get hold of CCTV. We've done the crime report and we haven't heard back [from the police] yet but I’m sure they're on it.

“We had an attempted break-in the week before Christmas. We did have quite good CCTB footage of that and the police were brilliant. They sent forensics out but unfortunately the offenders weren't known to the police so there was nothing they could do.”

Claire said there has been a ‘really good response’ to the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The response from the community is really heartwarming,” she said. “We've had a lot of love from the community so that's been wonderful.”

If you would like to donate, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/29x6j-creative-heart-cic-littlehampton