Littlehampton man, 62, jailed for rape of young girl

According to Sussex Police, Ronald Didd, 62, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton, admitted one count of rape and three counts of other sexual activity against a teenager. He was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday (March 11),

Detective Constable Jason Berney, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "Didd met the victim’s vulnerable family and over a period of time two years ago he manipulated them in order to allow him unrestricted access to a child and commit the offences while she was staying in his home.

"He caused great harm and fear to the victim, who was very brave to provide her evidence to police and support the investigation.

"Following our investigation, Didd was left with little option but to enter guilty pleas to the charges."

DC Berney said the victim in this case 'really needs to be commended for her bravery', as this was 'extremely traumatic'.

He added: "He manipulated her family and left her isolated and vulnerable and yet she still had the courage to speak out against him."

Police said Didd will serve a custodial term of seven and a half years, plus a two and a half year term on extended licence.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to female children, as well as a restraining order prohibiting him from contact with the victim or her family. Both of those orders will take effect for ten years on his release from prison, police said.

Didd had previously lived in North East Kent and in the Battersea/Croydon areas of South London before moving to Littlehampton.

A police spokesperson said: "Friday, March 18 marks National Child Exploitation Awareness Day, when we pledge to continue to protect those most at risk and prevent harm by questioning behaviours, looking again and convicting perpetrators.

"Identifying manipulative or coercive behaviour can be very difficult to spot but when the victim is a child and often cannot speak out – we must learn how to recognise their exploitation, question what we see and report our concerns.

"Everyone has a role to play in preventing child exploitation and you can help.

"If you are worried about a neighbour, friend or family member, tell us."

You can report information to police online or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.