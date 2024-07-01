Littlehampton man charged with 'multiple violent offences' after welfare check
Sussex Police said officers in Littlehampton have charged a man with ‘multiple violent offences’ involving a woman.
"On June 6, a British Transport Police officer conducted a welfare check at a property in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, following a previous report of assault,” a police spokesperson explained.
"A man fled the property, pushing the officer as he left, and a woman inside reported an assault.
“Safeguarding measures were put in place and the suspect – Justin McDermott – was arrested on June 18.”
McDermott, 42, of New Road in Littlehampton, was subsequently charged with intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker, police said.
Police said he has been remanded in custody to appear before a ‘court to be confirmed’ on July 17.