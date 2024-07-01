Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after police were called to a home in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said officers in Littlehampton have charged a man with ‘multiple violent offences’ involving a woman.

"On June 6, a British Transport Police officer conducted a welfare check at a property in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, following a previous report of assault,” a police spokesperson explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man fled the property, pushing the officer as he left, and a woman inside reported an assault.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“Safeguarding measures were put in place and the suspect – Justin McDermott – was arrested on June 18.”

McDermott, 42, of New Road in Littlehampton, was subsequently charged with intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker, police said.