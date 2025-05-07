Littlehampton man found not guilty of sexually assaulting teenage girl
Sussex Police said 21-year-old Gulahmad Oryakhail – from Littlehampton – was charged after a teenage girl ‘reported being sexually assaulted’ on October 25 in the area of Maltravers Leisure Park.
“She was supported by specialist officers, while Oryakhail was remanded in custody,” a police spokesperson said.
"At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (May 2), Oryakhail was found not guilty by a jury.”
Detective Constable Frances Block issued a statement after the court case.
This read: “I would like to commend the bravery of the girl in this investigation for reporting to police and supporting the process through to its conclusion.
“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to us in the confidence we will listen to you, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”
More information about support services available for serious sexual offences is available at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/