Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Littlehampton has been acquitted in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said 21-year-old Gulahmad Oryakhail – from Littlehampton – was charged after a teenage girl ‘reported being sexually assaulted’ on October 25 in the area of Maltravers Leisure Park.

“She was supported by specialist officers, while Oryakhail was remanded in custody,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (May 2), Oryakhail was found not guilty by a jury.”

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Littlehampton has been found not guilty. Photo: Sussex World stock image

Detective Constable Frances Block issued a statement after the court case.

This read: “I would like to commend the bravery of the girl in this investigation for reporting to police and supporting the process through to its conclusion.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to us in the confidence we will listen to you, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about support services available for serious sexual offences is available at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/