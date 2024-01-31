Littlehampton man injured after unprovoked attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Howard Winter, 59, was attacked in Arundel Road around 1am on Saturday (January 27).

“I think I was knocked out as I don't remember much about it,” Howard said. “I got up and blood was everywhere.

"I didn't see anything coming.

Howard Winter, 59, was attacked in Arundel Road, Littlehampton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo contributed

"All the money in my wallet, around £150, was stolen.”

Howard was treated at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for a facial fracture. He has also been left with bruising, back pain and a ‘blood shot eye’.

“I’m finding it very difficult to eat anything because of the pain and I can’t swallow,” he said.

"My face has gone down quite a bit but I’m still bruised.

"I have a cut on the back of my head and my lips are numb.”

Howard said he was spoken to at the hospital by police officers, who took his clothes for forensic testing. He is still waiting for an update on the investigation.

“Friday was a very rare occasion I came home late,” he said. “I'm normally home by about 6pm.

“I've had people threaten me before but when I moved down here, about 20 years ago, it was a lovely town then. Generally, people are lovely down here but I don't know what's gone wrong with this town.”