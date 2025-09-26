Littlehampton man jailed for child sex offences

A Littlehampton man who engaged in sexual activity with a teenage girl has been jailed.

Police said that George Blackmore, 23, of Arundel Drive in Littlehampton, was 19 at the time of the offending when he developed an inappropriate relationship with a girl under the age of 16.

She reported a number of incidents of sexual activity with Blackmore, including an allegation of rape, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sexual images of the child were found on Blackmore’s devices following his arrest in 2022.

George Blackmore, 23, of Arundel Drive in Littlehampton. Picture: Sussex Police

“Police also received separate reports from a 16-year-old girl around the same period, who alleged Blackmore had engaged in sexual communications with her, including sending sexual videos and images.”

Both girls were safeguarded and provided specialist support, while Blackmore was charged with rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child and making an indecent photograph of a child, in relation to the victim who was under the age of 16, police added. He was also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a child to watch an image of sexual activity, in relation to the 16-year-old.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added: “At Hove Crown Court on Thursday, July 24, Blackmore was found guilty of both counts of sexual activity with a child. He was found not guilty of all other charges.

“At the same court on September 22, he was jailed for three and a half years and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, significantly reducing his ability to cause further harm.”

Detective Constable Owen Watkins said: “This has been a long and challenging investigation for both of these girls, and I would like to thank them both for reporting these allegations to Sussex Police.

“Blackmore is now behind bars where he poses no risk to the wider public, and will continue to be managed as an offender when he is released.

“We remain committed to thoroughly investigating any reports of sexual offences, while supporting victims. Please report to us online or via 101, and always call 999 in an emergency.”