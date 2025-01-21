Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police are investigating after two pensioners in Littlehampton reported a banking scam, whereby they were targeted by police impersonators.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers are ‘investigating two reports of fraud’ by police impersonators in Littlehampton. The force published three images as part of an ID appeal on Tuesday, January 21.

“On both occasions, victims in their 80s have been targeted over the phone by a person who states that they work in policing as a detective sergeant or superintendent,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The impersonator then states that the victims are involved in an investigation into counterfeit bank notes being used by their bank branch, as well as fraudulent movements of money in their personal bank accounts.

Officers are investigating two reports of fraud by police impersonators in Littlehampton. The force published three images as part of an ID appeal on Tuesday, January 21. Photo: Sussex Police

“After victims are asked to withdraw large sums of money from their banks, the impersonator will state that the serial numbers are fraudulent, and that the notes need to be collected for further investigation.

"A courier will then arrive at the address of the victim to collect the bank notes.”

Police said that, in both cases, the impersonator has known their victim's name, age, address, and who they bank with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation into both incidents is underway, and we are appealing for information to assist our enquiries,” the spokesperson added.

Officers are investigating two reports of fraud by police impersonators in Littlehampton. The force published three images as part of an ID appeal on Tuesday, January 21. Photo: Sussex Police

"We are also asking anyone who feels they may have been targeted by this scam to make a report to police immediately.

"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference number 463 of 06/01.”