Littlehampton property raided by police: Knives and Class A drugs found and three people arrested
Sussex Police said three people have been arrested, in relation to drug offences, after an address was searched in Kimberry, Wick last Wednesday (November 22).
Officers from the neighbourhood policing team were executing a ‘Misuse of Drugs Act warrant’ at the property, police said.
“Knives, Class A drugs and phones were seized,” a spokesperson for the force added.
“Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.”
Police said a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – both from Wick – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. The woman was also arrested under suspicion of possessing an ‘offensive weapon’.
A 19-year-old man, from Hillingdon, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.
A police spokesperson added: “All three suspects have been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Our investigation is ongoing.”
If you have any information, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 163 of 22/11.