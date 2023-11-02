A man was 'punched and kicked numerous times' during a serious assault in Littlehampton, police have said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident, which happened near the Littlehampton United Church ‘sometime between’ 9.30pm and 11.30pm on Friday, October 27.

"The victim was walking along Arundel Road when he saw a carrier bag in the middle of the carriageway causing a queue of traffic,” a police spokesperson explained.

"Believing it belonged to a group of people stood on the pavement nearby, he moved the bag out of the road and placed it next to the group.

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“As he did so, he was confronted by a man within the group who then punched and kicked him numerous times.”

Police said the victim attended hospital for treatment to facial injuries after the ‘serious assault’.

A spokesperson added: “The suspect is described as a white man, 5ft 10in and aged 26 to 34, with a beard and dark hair.

“Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and ask anyone who was in a vehicle that was stuck in the queue of traffic to get in touch, particularly if they may have any relevant dash cam footage.”